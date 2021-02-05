Egramming GmbH, Berlin: BaFin Issues Cease And Desist Order To Immediately Stop Unauthorized Money Remittance Business

As of 22 October 2020, BaFin issued a cease and desist order to Egramming GmbH, Berlin, to stop the unauthorized money remittance business immediately.
Egramming GmbH accepts funds from private persons on its own accounts for the sole purpose of transferring these funds to mainly foreign accounts of companies based abroad. Among these companies are the owners of unlicensed trading platforms as capital-coinexchange.com.
The administrative order is final.
