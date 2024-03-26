Egomnia Lists On The Professional Segment Of Euronext Growth Milan

4 th listing of 2024 on Euronext Growth Milan

9 th listing on Euronext in 2024

Milan – 26 March 2024 – Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Egomnia on its listing on the professional segment of Euronext Growth Milan.

The company, an innovative SME founded in Rome in 2012, is active in ICT consultancy in the gaming, defence, TelCo and space markets. Using a proprietary, two-way platform, it delivers business IT solutions used in human resource management, administrative services, IT security, and the commercial and legal sectors.

Egomnia represents the fourth listing on Borsa Italiana’s market for small and medium-sized companies, and it is Euronext’s ninth listing of the year.

In the placement phase, the company reported market capitalisation of €2.3 million and a free float of 8.99% (based on the number of ordinary shares admitted to trading).

As Egomnia began trading, the company’s ordinary shares were suspended under the provisions of rule 6 of Euronext Growth Milan’s Rules for Companies and related Guidelines.

Matteo Achilli, Founder and Chairman of Egomnia, said: "Since 2018, Egomnia has embarked on a growth journey that has won it significant recognition at both Italian and European levels. Its debut on the professional segment of Euronext Growth Milan marks its first step on a new path that aligns with our long-term vision of growth and development.”





Caption: Matteo Achilli, Founder and Chairman of Egomnia, rang the bell during the market opening ceremony this morning to celebrate the company’s listing.

Egomnia

Egomnia S.p.A. is an innovative Italian IT company that provides ICT consultancy primarily aimed at oligopolistic markets (Defence, Telecommunications, Gaming and Commercial Space), along with high-tech IT business solutions used in human resources, administrative services, cybersecurity, and the commercial and legal sectors.