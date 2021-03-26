EFIC1 Lists On Euronext Amsterdam - First SPAC Tailored For European FinTechs Raises €415 Million

Euronext today congratulates European FinTech IPO Company 1 (EFIC1), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) and the first SPAC tailored for European FinTechs, on its listing on the Amsterdam Exchange (ticker symbol: EFIC1 and EFICW).
At opening, the share price was set at €10 per share. EFIC1 has successfully raised approximately €415 million in its initial public offering, making it one of the largest SPACs to list in Europe in recent years.
EFIC1 focuses on opportunities in the broadly defined financial services and financial technology sectors and aims to complete a business combination with a suitable partner that operates or is headquartered in Europe, including the United Kingdom, or Israel.
The newly listed SPAC is sponsored by Martin Blessing, Ben Davey, Nick Aperghis and Klaas Meertens. HTP Investments, a Dutch investment company owned by Klaas Meertens and Wim de Pundert, has invested over €40 million in EFIC1.
Martin Blessing, CEO of EFIC1, said: “Today is a great day for EFIC1 and its leadership team. With EFIC1, we have established the first FinTech-focused SPAC listed in Europe. We pave the way for promising FinTech companies in Europe to go public in their home region and strengthen Europe as the financial home of a forward-looking financial industry. The experience of our team will allow us not only to connect with the right business partner but also to help this company to further grow and develop as a listed company here at Euronext in Amsterdam.”
Caption: Nick Aperghis, CFO of EFIC1, and Ben Davey, CIO of EFIC1, sounded the traditional gong during a virtual ceremony this morning in the presence of Simone Huis in ‘t Veld, CEO of Euronext Amsterdam, and René van Vlerken, Head of Listings of Euronext Amsterdam. The gong ceremony celebrated the initial public offering of this Special Purpose Acquisition Company.
About EFIC1
EFIC1 has been launched by Martin Blessing, Ben Davey, Nick Aperghis and Klaas Meertens as a SPAC. EFIC1 has been created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with or acquisition of an operating business or entity. EFIC1 focuses on opportunities in the broadly defined financial services and financial technology sectors and aims to complete a Business Combination with a suitable partner that operates or is headquartered in Europe, including the United Kingdom, or Israel.
EFIC1’s leadership team comprises Executive directors: Martin Blessing (Chief Executive Officer), Ben Davey (Chief Investment Officer) and Nick Aperghis (Chief Financial Officer); Non-executive directors: Hélène Vletter-van Dort (Chair/INED), Klaas Meertens (NED, Managing Partner of HTP Investments), Jan Bennink (INED) and Chris Figee (INED); and Operating partner: Clara Streit.