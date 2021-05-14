Effective May 17, 2021 Through May 21, 2021, MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options 2X Opening And Intraday Valid And Priority Quote Spread Relief In All Symbols

Issue Symbol: All Symbols
Multiplier: 2X
Reason: In maintenance of a fair and orderly market.
Time: Opening and Intraday
Subject Summary: Please be advised, effective May 17, 2021 through May 21, 2021, the MIAX Regulation Department has granted 2 times opening and intraday quote parameter relief for all symbols on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options.
Please note, standard quote width is $5 wide, two (2) times width is $10. The quote width listed in the following will be two (2) times the listed width.