Issue Symbol: All Symbols
Multiplier: 2X
Reason: In maintenance of a fair and orderly market.
Time: Opening and Intraday
Subject Summary: Please be advised, effective May 04, 2020 through May 08, 2020, the MIAX Regulation Department has granted 2 times opening and intraday quote parameter relief for all symbols on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald .
Please note, standard quote width is $5 wide, 2 times width is $10. Any standard quote width listed https://www.miaxoptions.com/sites/default/files/website_file-files/MIAX_Options_QW_Opening_5.1.2020.pdf , https://www.miaxoptions.com/sites/default/files/website_file-files/MIAX_Options_Intraday_QW_5.1.2020.pdf , https://www.miaxoptions.com/sites/default/files/website_file-files/MIAX_Emerald_QW_Opening_5.1.2020.pdf and https://www.miaxoptions.com/sites/default/files/website_file-files/MIAX_Emerald_Intraday_QW_5.1.2020.pdf will be 2 times the width stated in each chart.
Effective May 04, 2020 Through May 08, 2020, MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald 2X Opening And Intraday Valid And Priority Quote Spread Relief In All Symbols
Date 04/05/2020
