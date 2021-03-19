 Skip to main Content
Effective March 22, 2021 Through March 26, 2021, MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald 2X Opening And Intraday Valid And Priority Quote Spread Relief In All Symbols

Date 19/03/2021

Issue Symbol: All Symbols
Multiplier: 2X
Reason: In maintenance of a fair and orderly market.
Time: Opening and Intraday
Subject Summary: Please be advised, effective March 22, 2021 through March 26, 2021, the MIAX Regulation Department has granted 2 times opening and intraday quote parameter relief for all symbols on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald. 

Please note, standard quote width is $5 wide, two (2) times width is $10.  The quote width listed in the following will be two (2) times the listed width.