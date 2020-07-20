Effective July 20, 2020 Through July 24, 2020, MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald 2X Opening And Intraday Valid And Priority Quote Spread Relief In All Symbols

Issue Symbol: All Symbols
Multiplier: 2X
Reason: In maintenance of a fair and orderly market.
Time: Opening and Intraday
Subject Summary: Please be advised, effective July 20, 2020 through July 24, 2020, the MIAX Regulation Department has granted 2 times opening and intraday quote parameter relief for all symbols on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald .
Please note, standard quote width is $5 wide, two (2) times width is $10. The quote width listed in the following will be two (2) times the listed width.
- https://www.miaxoptions.com/sites/default/files/website_file-files/MIAX_Options_QW_Opening_6.11.2020.pdf
- https://www.miaxoptions.com/sites/default/files/website_file-files/MIAX_Options_Intraday_QW_6.11.2020.pdf
- https://www.miaxoptions.com/sites/default/files/website_file-files/MIAX_Emerald_QW_Opening_6.11.2020.pdf
- https://www.miaxoptions.com/sites/default/files/website_file-files/MIAX_Emerald_Intraday_QW_6.11.2020.pdf