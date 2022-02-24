 Skip to main Content
Effective February 24, 2022 Through February 25, 2022, MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options 2X Opening And Intraday Valid And Priority Quote Spread Relief iI All Symbols

Multiplier: 2X
Reason: In maintenance of a fair and orderly market.
Time: Opening and Intraday
Subject Summary: Please be advised, effective February 24, 2022 through February 25, 2022, the MIAX Regulation Department has granted 2 times opening and intraday quote parameter relief for all symbols on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options. 

Please note, standard quote width is $5 wide, two (2) times width is $10.  The quote width listed in the following will be two (2) times the listed width.


For questions or comments, please contact the Regulation Department at regulatory@miaxoptions.com.
 