Effective February 24, 2022 Through February 25, 2022, MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options 2X Opening And Intraday Valid And Priority Quote Spread Relief iI All Symbols

Multiplier: 2X
Reason: In maintenance of a fair and orderly market.
Time: Opening and Intraday
Subject Summary: Please be advised, effective February 24, 2022 through February 25, 2022, the MIAX Regulation Department has granted 2 times opening and intraday quote parameter relief for all symbols on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options.
Please note, standard quote width is $5 wide, two (2) times width is $10. The quote width listed in the following will be two (2) times the listed width.
- https://www.miaxoptions.com/market-maker-requirements
- https://www.miaxoptions.com/market-maker-requirements/emerald
For questions or comments, please contact the Regulation Department at regulatory@miaxoptions.com.