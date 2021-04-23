Issue Symbol: All Symbols
Multiplier: 2X
Reason: In maintenance of a fair and orderly market.
Time: Opening and Intraday
Subject Summary: Please be advised, effective April 26, 2021 through April 30, 2021, the MIAX Regulation Department has granted 2 times opening and intraday quote parameter relief for all symbols on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options.
Please note, standard quote width is $5 wide, two (2) times width is $10. The quote width listed in the following will be two (2) times the listed width.
Effective April 26, 2021 Through April 30, 2021, MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options 2X Opening And Intraday Valid And Priority Quote Spread Relief In All Symbols
