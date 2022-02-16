EEX Updates 2022 Auction Calendar For Emissions Auctions

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) updated the 2022 auction calendar. The change is due to a request of Bulgaria to auction additional volumes initially scheduled for free allocation for electricity generation under Art 10c of the EU ETS Directive. This results in an increase of the CAP3 EU EUA auction volume by 5.16 million EUA in total in the year 2022. The increase will become operative from 21 March 2022.
All other auctions, including auctions for Germany, Poland, Northern Ireland and auctions of EU Aviation Allowances remain unchanged.
Please see below an overview of the initial and new volume:
|
|
EU CAP3 EUA auctions
|
|
Initial volume
|
Increased volume
|
Overall volume 2022
|
412,953,000 EUA
|
418,113,000 EUA
|
Volume per auction Jan-Jul
|
2,449,000 EUA
|
2,506,500 EUA
|
Volume per auction in Aug
|
1,224,500 EUA
|
1,253,500 EUA
|
Volume last auction in Aug
|
1,428,500 EUA
|
1,444,000 EUA
|
Volume per auction Sep-Dec*
|
4,180,500 EUA
|
4,218,000 EUA
|
Volume last auction in Dec*
|
4,213,000 EUA
|
4,245,500 EUA
* The volumes from September to December 2022 are preliminary and can be subject to adjustments.
EEX provides detailed information on the updated 2022 auction calendar on the website.
Clearing and settlement of all emission allowances is conducted by the European Commodity Clearing (ECC).