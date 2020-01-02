EEX Trading Results In December: Successful Open Interest Transfer Boosts Freight Volumes

In December 2019, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) increased the volume on the Power Derivatives Market by 32% year-on-year to 360.3 TWh (December 2018: 273.7 TWh).
The volume in Spanish power futures rose by 69% year-on-year to 23.8 TWh (December 2018: 14.1 TWh), which corresponds to the highest monthly value in 2019 and a new record volume (previous record 15.7 TWh in Nov’19). EEX also achieved significant volume increases in power futures for France (43.0 TWh, +45%) and Germany (208.7 TWh, +31%) as well as in the power markets for Central and Eastern Europe, where the volume more than doubled year-on-year to 18.9 TWh.
Emission Allowances
In the EEX emissions trading market, the volume in December amounted to 64.5 million tonnes of CO2 (December 2018: 114.5 million tonnes of CO2). The primary market auctions contributed 29.9 million tonnes CO2 to the total volume. On the secondary market the volume amounted to 34.6 million tonnes of CO2 (December 2018: 81.6 million tonnes of CO2).
Agricultural Products
In December, a volume of 1,987 contracts was traded in the agricultural products segment (December 2018: 3,294 contracts). The volume in processing potatoes rose by 88% to 1,575 contracts (equivalent to 39,375 tonnes of commodity equivalent). The derivatives market for dairy products reached a volume of 412 contracts (equivalent to 2,060 tonnes of commodity equivalent).
Freight
Following EEX’s successful migration of freight open interest from Nasdaq Futures, Inc. (NFX) on 12th December, EEX achieved a total December volume of 88,533 contracts (December 2018: 2,095 contracts). Two further matching sessions of freight open interest are planned for 16th and 30th January respectively.
EEX – Monthly Figures Report for December 2019