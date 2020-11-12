EEX Sets New Record In Japanese Power Futures - EEX To Extend Fee Waiver In Recognition Of Huge Efforts From The Market

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has recorded its highest trading volume to date in Japanese Power Futures. Throughout the month of October, EEX achieved a total traded volume of 111 GWh, thereby setting a new monthly record.
Having launched in May this year, trading volumes in Japanese Power have continued to build steadily with October reporting a significant increase in trading frequency with transactions being registered virtually every business day. In addition to an increase in trading frequency from already active players, October also saw a major upswing in the number of new trading participants from both the domestic market in Japan and internationally around the world. Furthermore, EEX registered its first trades in the Summer 2021 Calendar, confirming the market’s trust to take on longer term positions.
Commenting on October’s success, Steffen Koehler, Chief Operating Officer at EEX said; “The Japanese Power market is undoubtedly one of the most exciting markets in the world right now and certainly one that offers huge potential. I’m greatly encouraged at the progress we have made in Japanese Power over the past six months and am excited to see the huge level of interest and engagement from the Japanese and International trading communities as more and more companies join us in building this dynamic market together”.
In order to further grow liquidity and in recognition of the huge efforts made from the market over the past 6 months, EEX has extended its current fee waiver. As a result, fees for both trading and clearing for Japanese Power will be waived until April 2021.