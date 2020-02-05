EEX Response To The Climate Law Roadmap Consultation

EEX responded to the public consultation the European Commission launched on the Climate Law Roadmap. EEX is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the next steps in the development of the Green Deal and stressed some key aspects the Climate Law should consider to ensure Europe meets its ambitious 2030 and 2050 objectives.
- The expansion of the ETS to other sectors of the economy should be a key pillar of the Green Deal and will provide market actors with an integrated price signal across industry, energy and transport, to guide their economic activity and decarbonisation efforts. Electricity and carbon emission market prices are critical signals for effectively integrating and connecting different sectors
- Energy trading markets make sector coupling work. Markets help achieving climate goals by efficiently integrating renewable energies into the power system, providing a price tag for CO2 emissions, helping to efficiently use and produce green gas resources and connecting all these different segments
- The current system of European guarantees of origin for power is working well but should be further expanded across all European Member States and into non-renewable power, natural gas (including hydrogen) and heating & cooling. That will ensure fair and transparent treatment of energy sources and inform consumers about the greenness of their power supply
- Europe should continue exporting its climate action policies best practices to other regions of the world and in the context of its trade agreements. EEX has been supporting such actions by being an ambassador of, in particular, the EU ETS and carbon markets across the world, as well as concretely helping countries rolling out similar systems in their jurisdictions
- EEX does not consider an “all-electric” scenario for the EU feasible. Natural and renewable gas will play a critical role in helping decarbonising the European economy to 2030, 2050 and beyond. The existing gas transport infrastructures should be optimised using market-based mechanisms
- Tax and subsidies policies convergence is crucial to align government and corporate efforts towards climate action. Fair and transparent taxation systems, harmonised across Member States, allow a strong price signal to effectively coordinate market dynamics across the entire energy value chain. This brings transparency to how climate action costs are socialised and benefits the final consumer
- It is paramount for the European Commission to carry out an in-depth analysis to establish the impact of different policy mixes on the European economy and society.