EEX Recognised As A Foreign Exchange (FBOT) In The US

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) was granted the Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) status by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on 5 November 2019.
This regulatory status confirms that EEX can directly admit US trading participants for trading on the exchange. Before receiving the FBOT status EEX has been operating under a "no-action letter" of CFTC since 2004. With the FBOT registration, EEX is now fully recognised as a foreign exchange in the United States.
"This recognition is an important step in EEX Group's global growth strategy as it enables us to connect participants from the US in the long-term and expand our global network of trading participants and brokers", comments Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX.
North America is an important growth market for EEX Group. As part of the Group Nodal Exchange, based in Washington, operates derivatives markets for power, natural gas and emission allowances. European Commodity Clearing (ECC), the Group’s clearing house, recently approved Mizuho Securities USA LLC as its first clearing bank in the United States, paving the way for further US companies to trade on EEX.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.