EEX Publishes Revised EUA 2023 Auction Calendar

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has published a revised auction calendar for EU Emission Allowances (EUA) for 2023, with adjustments for the period of July to December 2023.

The calendar has been amended for the whole period in order to account for the volumes of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) pursuant to Articles 10e(2) and 10e(3) of the ETS Directive. The period from September to December has been adjusted to take into account the publication of the 2022 total number of allowances in circulation (TNAC) as basis for the Market Stability Reserve (MSR).

Auctions for the Recovery and Resilience Facility will start from 3 July. Proceeds from the sale of these additional volumes will be used for REPowerEU projects.

The revised volumes from July to December 2023 will be as follows:

Volume per auction in period EU CAP3 DE PL July 2023 2,658,000 EUA 1,939,500 EUA (unchanged) 2,676,000 EUA (unchanged) August 2023 1,329,000 EUA 970,000 EUA (unchanged) 1,338,000 EUA (unchanged) Last auction August 2023 1,581,500 EUA 976,500 EUA (unchanged) 1,344,500 EUA (unchanged) Sep-Dec 2023 3,035,500 EUA 2,147,000 EUA 3,347,500 EUA Last auction December 2023 3,041,500 EUA 2,151,000 EUA 3,350,000 EUA

Additionally, the volume of the single EUA auction EEX will conduct on behalf of Northern Ireland on 4 October has been adjusted by the MSR to 1,000,000 EUA.

As a result of the updates to the auction calendars for 2023, a total volume of 517,587,000 EUA will be auctioned by EEX in 2023.

EEX expects to publish the auction calendars for 2024 for EUA and EUAA (aviation allowances) in the course of Q4 2023. EEX publishes the updated 2023 auction calendar on its website.

Clearing and settlement of all emission allowances is conducted by the European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is a leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, it offers contracts on power, natural gas and emission allowances as well as freight and agricultural products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for guarantees of origin, on behalf of the French State. More information: www.eex.com