EEX Publishes 2020 Auction Calendar For Aviation Allowances (EUAA)

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has supplemented the auction calendar for the year 2020 with the auctions for EU aviation allowances (EUAA). The respective dates were fixed in coordination with the European Commission and the participating Member States as well as with the responsible German and Polish authorities.
EU Auctions
On behalf of 25 EU Member States and the EEA EFTA states Norway and Iceland, EEX will conduct six EUAA auctions in 2020. Starting on 15 January 2020, the auctions will take place on Wednesdays every two months.
The following table provides an overview of the respective auction dates and volumes:
|
EUAA-Auction dates 2020
|
Volumes
|
15 January
|
810,500 EUAA
|
11 March
|
810,500 EUAA
|
6 May
|
810,500 EUAA
|
1 July
|
810,500 EUAA
|
9 September
|
810,500 EUAA
|
4 November
|
810,000 EUAA
Furthermore, two separate auction dates were set for Germany and Poland:
|
|
EUAA-Auction dates 2020
|
Volumes
|
Germany
|
7 October
|
752,500 EUAA
|
Poland
|
8 April
|
105,500 EUAA
Clearing and settlement of the emission allowances is conducted by European Commodity Clearing (ECC). EEX provides detailed information in the auction calendar at the following link:
http://www.eex.com/en/trading/calendar.
EEX is the leading platform for primary market auctions. Since 2012 it has been executing regular auctions for 27 European Member States and additionally for the EEA-EFTA states since 2019. In 2018, a total volume of 819.4 million emission allowances was sold via the EEX Spot Market in 210 auctions creating a revenue of EUR 12.6 billion for the auctioneers.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.