EEX: Investing Ourselves Out Of The Energy Crisis With Market-Oriented Solutions Recommendations For A Sound Long-Term EU Electricity Market Design Reform

Today’s EU energy crisis is caused by the underlying gas supply shock. The current energy market design, the product of more than twenty years of careful liberalization, is functioning in the sense that it has reflected the emergency. It is important that governments continue to address the root causes via emergency measures but separate the discussion from the structural long-term reform.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) and EPEX SPOT (EPEX) strongly support the Commission’s process of the long-term market reform and are happy to contribute from our first-hand experience of operating spot- and forward electricity markets to further complement and optimize the existing electricity market design.