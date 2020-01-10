EEX Group Update: 4th Quarter 2019

Volume overview
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
Q4/2019
|
Q4/2018
|
Change
|
Power Spot Market
|
TWh
|
150.1
|
150.2
|
0%
|
European Power Derivatives Market
|
TWh
|
1,083.0
|
962.5
|
13%
|
US Power Derivatives Market
|
TWh
|
487.2
|
322.2
|
51%
|
Power Total
|
TWh
|
1,720.3
|
1,434.9
|
20%
|
Gas Spot Market
|
TWh
|
370.1
|
305.7
|
21%
|
Gas Derivatives Market
|
TWh
|
227.5
|
237.3
|
-4%
|
US Gas
|
TWh
|
2.1
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Natural Gas Total
|
TWh
|
599.7
|
543.0
|
10%
|
EU Environmental Products
|
Million tonnes
|
289.4
|
569.5
|
-49%
|
US Environmental Products
|
contracts
|
31,395
|
6,750
|
365%
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
9,558
|
11,314
|
-16%
|
Freight
|
contracts
|
28,381
|
14,860
|
91%
Key achievements
- In November, EEX Group and Nasdaq Futures, Inc. (NFX) have reached an agreement to sell NFX’s futures and options exchange business to EEX Group. The transaction involves the transfer of existing open positions in U.S. Power, Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Ferrous Metals and Dry Bulk Freight futures and options.
- On 5th November, EEX was granted the Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) status by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) which means that EEX is fully recognized as a foreign exchange in the United States.
- Also in November, ECC welcomed Mizuho Americas’ investment banking subsidiary as a new General Clearing Member and Trading Participant which is ECC’s first clearing member from the United States.
- In December, EEX and the New Zealand exchange NZX announced a co-operation Agreement with a focus on securing new opportunities in the New Zealand carbon market.
- On 12th December, EEX Group successfully completed the first migration of Freight Open Interest from Nasdaq Futures, Inc. (NFX) to EEX Group’s clearing house ECC. In the first of three scheduled matching sessions, a total of 69,144 lots of Freight Open Interest which is more than 40% of the entire NFX Freight portfolio, was migrated from NFX’s clearing house Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) to ECC.
Spotlight: Freight – Sustained organic growth results in significant increases throughout 2019
EEX Group’s performance in Dry Bulk Freight has seen significant growth throughout 2019, achieving double and triple digit increases each quarter. Factors that have contributed to this success include a major increase in the member base, improvements in distribution and connectivity and an enhanced product portfolio. In Q4 of 2019, EEX achieved a new quarterly record, achieving a total trading volume of 28,381 lots in the period October to December ’19.
Q4 2019 volumes do not include volumes from the EEX/NFX matching session
EEX Group provides market platforms for energy and commodity products across the globe and provides access to a network of more than 600 trading participants. The group offers trading in energy, environmental products, freight, metal and agriculturals as well as subsequent clearing and registry services. EEX Group consists of the trading venues European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and the clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX is a member of Deutsche Börse Group. More information:
> www.eex-group.com.