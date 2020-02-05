 Skip to main Content
EEX Group Press Release – Monthly Report January 2020

Date 05/02/2020

Freight starts the year with skyrocketing results


Key figures

Commodity

Unit

Jan 2020

Jan 2019

Change

Power Spot Market Europe
Power Derivatives Market
Europe
Power Derivatives Market US
Power Total

TWh

53
379

180
611

51
323

114
489

4%
17%

57%
25%

Gas Spot Market Europe
Gas Derivatives Market
Europe
Gas Derivatives Market US
Natural Gas Total

TWh

136
117

0
252

125
53

0
178

9%
120%

n/a
42%

Environmental Products
Europe

Million
tonnes
of CO2

79

92

-14%

Environmental Products US

contracts

17,058

9,050

88%

Freight Products

contracts

47,239

5,820

712%

Agricultural Products

contracts

1,936

2,696

-28%

Click here for detailed figures. 

Key achievements

Power

  • On the Intraday power markets, a total volume of 10.1 TWh was traded in January 2020, gaining 46% year on year. The Austrian, Belgian, German continuous, French, GB continuous and Dutch spot markets all registered record volumes, which made it possible to pass the 10 TWh mark for the first time.
  • The power derivatives markets reported a double-digit growth with the Hungarian market doubling its volumes to 16.1 TWh and French futures increasing by 92%.
  • At 179.5 TWh, the US power futures continued their strong development and increased by 57% compared to January 2019.

Natural Gas

  • The gas spot segment reported 135.9 TWh in January 2020, driven by the good performance of the TTF hub which increased by 18% y-o-y to 54.7 TWh (46.5 TWh in Jan’19). This was its second best month behind May 2019 (66.9 TWh).
  • The volumes traded on the gas derivatives segment more than doubled compared to January 2019 and reached 116.6 TWh. Here again, the Dutch TTF largely contributed to this excellent results, followed by the CEGH VTP which reported a 121% increase to 6.1 TWh.

Freight

  • The freight segment continued its significant growth, reaching a new monthly record with 47,239 contracts registered in January 2020 (previous record: 15,436 in Dec’19).