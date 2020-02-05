EEX Group Press Release – Monthly Report January 2020

Freight starts the year with skyrocketing results
Key figures
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
Jan 2020
|
Jan 2019
|
Change
|
Power Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
53
|
51
|
4%
|
Gas Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
136
|
125
|
9%
|
Environmental Products
|
Million
|
79
|
92
|
-14%
|
Environmental Products US
|
contracts
|
17,058
|
9,050
|
88%
|
Freight Products
|
contracts
|
47,239
|
5,820
|
712%
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
1,936
|
2,696
|
-28%
Click here for detailed figures.
Key achievements
Power
- On the Intraday power markets, a total volume of 10.1 TWh was traded in January 2020, gaining 46% year on year. The Austrian, Belgian, German continuous, French, GB continuous and Dutch spot markets all registered record volumes, which made it possible to pass the 10 TWh mark for the first time.
- The power derivatives markets reported a double-digit growth with the Hungarian market doubling its volumes to 16.1 TWh and French futures increasing by 92%.
- At 179.5 TWh, the US power futures continued their strong development and increased by 57% compared to January 2019.
Natural Gas
- The gas spot segment reported 135.9 TWh in January 2020, driven by the good performance of the TTF hub which increased by 18% y-o-y to 54.7 TWh (46.5 TWh in Jan’19). This was its second best month behind May 2019 (66.9 TWh).
- The volumes traded on the gas derivatives segment more than doubled compared to January 2019 and reached 116.6 TWh. Here again, the Dutch TTF largely contributed to this excellent results, followed by the CEGH VTP which reported a 121% increase to 6.1 TWh.
Freight
- The freight segment continued its significant growth, reaching a new monthly record with 47,239 contracts registered in January 2020 (previous record: 15,436 in Dec’19).