EEX Group Monthly Volumes – November 2023

EEX Group reports its November 2023 volumes with the following highlights:

Total trading volume on global power markets of EEX GroupGroup continued to strengthen throughout November 2023, with a 70% growth compared to the same month last year, reaching 898.7 TWh. European power derivatives grew by 120%, with a monthly reported trading volume of 614.7 TWh.

of EEX GroupGroup continued to strengthen throughout November 2023, with a 70% growth compared to the same month last year, reaching 898.7 TWh. grew by 120%, with a monthly reported trading volume of 614.7 TWh. Several European power derivatives markets have seen continued expansion at trading volumes YoY, with the British, German, Italian, Spanish, Swiss and Hungarian power derivatives market leading the way. November also saw a daily power derivatives trading record for 2023, with 38.2 TWh traded on 29 November. In addition, Power Options trading has significantly increased YoY, showing a 186% growth.

have seen continued expansion at trading volumes YoY, with the British, German, Italian, Spanish, Swiss and Hungarian power derivatives market leading the way. November also saw a daily power derivatives trading record for 2023, with 38.2 TWh traded on 29 November. In addition, Power Options trading has significantly increased YoY, showing a 186% growth. The EEX Group’s global natural gas markets also saw a trading volume record which amounted to 709.6 TWh in total, including a record month on the TTF derivatives market (245.8 TWh), and a significant growth at Nodal Gas Derivatives trading (+330% YoY).

also saw a trading volume record which amounted to 709.6 TWh in total, including a record month on the TTF derivatives market (245.8 TWh), and a significant growth at Nodal Gas Derivatives trading (+330% YoY). EEX Group’s freight markets expanded by 67% to 133,761 lots overall, including a 217% growth at Freight options, reaching 36,455 lots YoY.

