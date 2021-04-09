EEX Group Monthly Volumes - March 2021

Key figures
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
March 2021
|
March 2020
|
Change
|
Power Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
56
|
54
|
3%
|
Gas Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
132
|
136
|
-3%
|
Environmental Products Europe
|
million tonnes
|
169
|
111
|
53%
|
Environmental Products US
|
contracts
|
12,440
|
12,850
|
-3%
|
Freight
|
lots
|
122,544
|
90,603
|
35%
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
5,120
|
8,490
|
-40%
Please find the detailed figures attached to the press release.
Key achievements in March
Power
- March 2021 marked a record month for the European power spot markets with a trading volume of 55.9 TWh (previous record: 55.8 TWh in December 2020). This new high was mostly driven by the increase in the Intraday Market (+14% to 10.4 TWh).
- The total trading volume on the European power derivatives market amounted to 380 TWh which is a decline of 29%. The y-o-y decline is mainly due to the strong volumes seen in March 2020 resulting from high levels of volatility as a result of the first Corona lockdown.
- The Nordic Power Futures continued its strong development. The volume increased by more than 6 times to 1.4 TWh (March 2020: 229.3 GWh).
- EEX Group’s global power offering also showed strong increases with 810 GWh traded on the Japanese derivatives market, which is the second highest volume since launch (record: 1,160 GWh in January 2021). Trading in US power derivatives, operated by Nodal Exchange, increased by 41% to a volume of 200.3 TWh (March 2020: 141.9 TWh).
Natural Gas
- On the European gas spot market, Austrian CEGH volumes increased by 10% in March 2021 to 7.6 TWh (March 2020: 6.9 TWh), while trading in the Czech market area more than doubled to 982.7 MWh (March 2020: 440.1 MWh).
- The German GASPOOL hub showed solid double-digit growth on both the spot and derivatives markets, reporting 21.6 TWh and 1.4 TWh, respectively.
- As on the European power derivatives market, natural gas derivatives volumes also are compared to a strong March 2020, resulting in a y-o-y decrease of 45%.
Environmentals
- The European environmentals market recorded strong increases in March 2021, reaching a total volume of 169.4 million tonnes of CO2 traded, which represents a 53% increase compared to the previous year (March 2020: 110.7 million tonnes of CO2).
- This development was mostly driven by the derivatives market, which reported an increase of 88% to 90.2 million tonnes of CO2. During the month, a new daily record has been achieved with 44 members trading in the emissions futures order book on a single day (16th March).
- The emissions spot market grew by 26%, mainly driven by increased trading activity in the secondary market (+137%).
Freight
- EEX’s Dry Bulk Freight business set a new all time record in March 2021, achieving a total traded volume of 122,544 lots, which marks an increase of 35% compared to March 2020. This was mostly driven by the futures market which increased by 71% to a volume of 114,509 lots traded.
EEX Group provides market platforms for energy and commodity products across the globe and provides access to a network of more than 750 trading participants. The group offers trading in power, natural gas, environmental products, freight, metal and agriculturals as well as subsequent clearing and registry services. EEX Group consists of European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and software company KB Tech. Clearing is provided by EEX Group’s clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 17 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group. More information: www.eex-group.com