EEX Group Monthly Volumes – December 2023

EEX Group reports its December 2023 volumes with the following highlights:

The total trading volume on global power markets of EEX Group increased by 73% compared to the same month last year, with a monthly volume of 775.4 TWh.

The total trading volume on global power markets of EEX Group increased by 73% compared to the same month last year, with a monthly volume of 775.4 TWh. European power spot markets reported a +25% growth, while European power derivatives volumes more than doubled YoY, reaching a volume of 545.2 TWh. EEX saw strong growth rates across the majority of markets, with German, French, Italian and Greek Power Futures reporting 3-digit growth compared to December 2022. In addition, 13 December marked the highest daily volume of 2023 on the EEX power derivatives markets, with 42.1 TWh traded.

Japanese power trading continued its growth path, expanding by 189% YoY to 2.8 TWh, which is also a new monthly record for this market.

European natural gas derivatives rose by 34%, with sound volume increases on the Czech (CZ VTP), French (PEG), German (THE) and Dutch (TTF) markets.

EEX's environmental markets in Europe grew by 14 % compared to December 2022. The emissions secondary spot market showed a sharp increase to 8,629 million tonnes of CO 2 (December 2022: 641 million tonnes of CO 2 ), while trading in European emissions derivatives recorded a 40% increase YoY.

EEX Group's freight markets increased by 14% to 80,022 lots overall, driven by the strong performance in Freight Futures (+35% YoY).

EEX Group builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers. The group offers trading in power, natural gas, environmental products, freight and agriculturals as well as subsequent clearing and registry services, connecting a network of more than 800 trading participants. EEX Group consists of European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), GET Baltic Exchange and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and software companies KB Tech and Lacima. Clearing is provided by EEX Group’s clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is part of Deutsche Börse Group. More information: www.eex-group.com