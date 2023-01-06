EEX Group Monthly Volumes – December 2022

Power

The European Power Spot Market, operated by EPEX SPOT recorded a total volume of 55.4 TWh. While the Intraday Market grew by 17% the Day-Ahead Market declined by 8%, which overall represents a slight downward trend of 3% compared to the same month last year.

Against 279.9 TWh in November 2022, trading on the EEX Power Futures Market reached a volume of 253.8 TWh. Positive performances were recorded by the volumes of Belgian (+620%) and Swiss Power Futures (+37%).

After a strong performance in November 2022, trading in Japanese Power Futures increased by 144% in comparison with last year.

For the global EEX Group Power Markets, volumes accumulated to 447.3 TWh, which corresponds to a decrease of 35% compared to the same month of the previous year.





Natural Gas

Following an all-time high in November, volumes in the EEX Group Global Natural Gas Market showed strength again, achieving a trading volume of 622.8 TWh – a plus of 38% compared to the previous year with increases in both the Spot and the Derivatives markets. Trading in the European Gas Spot Markets increased by more than 50% with a total volume of 365.6 TWh with all major gas market areas recording double-digit growth – a new monthly record. Key drivers of the positive results in the Derivatives markets were due to trading in the French Gas market area PEG (+400%), the Spanish PVB (+241%) and the German THE (77%), while the Dutch TTF was unable to follow the trend with - 6%. In total, European Gas Derivatives grew by 20% to a volume of 242 TWh.







Freight

Volumes in Freight Options with an increase of 685% made a significant contribution to the expansion of Group-wide trading in Freight markets to a current total of 70,036 contracts. This reflects an increase of 59%. In addition, trading in Freight Futures (+9%) improved as well.





Agricultural Products

The notably positive developments on the Agricultural markets were also confirmed in the last month of 2022: Total trading more than doubled to 4,760 contracts. The main driver of this development was trading on the European Futures market for Dairy Products, which increased by 153% in December.





