EEX Group Monthly Volumes – December 2021

Power
- European Spot markets reported a new high to 57.3 TWh (previous record in March 2021: 55.9 TWh) with records hit in both Intraday (Austria) and Day-Ahead (France, Denmark, Nordics) markets.
- European Derivatives markets totalled 464.6 TWh, driven by records on the French (73.9 TWh), Dutch (7.1 TWh) and Austrian (6.8 TWh) Power Futures.
- Japanese Power Derivatives volumes reached 393.5 GWh.
- US Power Derivatives recorded 162.0 TWh, up 55% compared to the same period last year.
Natural Gas
- European Natural Gas markets reached a new record with 435.2 TWh traded on both Spot and Derivatives markets (previous record in October 2021: 347.4 TWh):
- Record volumes for the European Spot markets (232.5 TWh) for the second month in a row, driven by unprecedented volumes on the French PEG (23.5 TWh), Dutch TTF (100.8 TWh), German THE (70.7 TWh) and Austrian CEGH (16.2 TWh).
- European Derivatives markets reached a volume of 202.2 TWh with German THE hub reporting a new high (30.7 TWh)
- US Gas Derivatives reported 16.1 TWh
Environmentals
- Environmental markets in Europe rose by 198% to a total volume of 288 million tonnes of CO2 driven by both the Spot (+393%) and Derivatives (+75%) markets.
- Within the German national Emissions Trading Scheme 146,152,908 tonnes of CO2 were sold.
- US Environmental Markets quadrupled to a total volume of 26,915 contracts traded.
Agricultural products
- EEX Dairy Futures were up 12% y-o-y to 1,556 contracts, driven by both Butter Futures (+10%) and Skimmed Milk Powder Futures (+22%).
