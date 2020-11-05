EEX Group Monthly Report - October 2020

Key figures
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
Oct. 2020
|
Oct. 2019
|
Change
|
Power Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
54
|
49
|
9%
|
Gas Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
126
|
122
|
+4%
|
Environmental Products Europe
|
million tonnes
|
141
|
111
|
27%
|
Environmental Products US
|
contracts
|
7,757
|
13,335
|
-42%
|
Freight
|
lots
|
64,351
|
6,695
|
861%
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
4,926
|
4,620
|
7%
Please find the detailed figures here.
Key achievements in October
Power
- The European Spot Markets increased by 9% to 53.8 TWh in October 2020. The EPEX SPOT Intraday Market has been the main growth driver with an increase of 20% to 10.3 TWh, which marks a new record.
- 900.1 GWh were traded on the Intraday auctions including the newly launched Intraday auctions in Austria, Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Launched on 14 October 2020, these new auctions reached a combined 26.5 GWh.
- The European Power Derivatives Market increased by 17% compared to last year. Those solid results were mostly driven by the double and triple-digit growth of the Belgian (+195%) and the Nordics (+259%) as well as the Austrian Power Futures (+113%). The French Power market continued to grow in October with a total trading volume of 54.1 TWh, representing a +56% raise compared to last year (October 2019: 34.6 TWh).
- October 2020 marked a record month for several markets, including Dutch Power Futures (+164%) and UK Power Futures (+167%) as well as Greek, Romanian and Serbian Futures.
- The Japanese Power Derivatives market recorded its highest traded volume since launching in May this year with a total traded volume of 111 GWh, thereby setting a new monthly record. In addition to an increase in trading volume from already active players, October also saw a major upswing in the number of new trading participants from both the domestic market in Japan and internationally around the world.
Natural Gas
- The European Gas Spot market increased by 4% to a total volume of 126.3 TWh (October 2019: 121.8 TWh) with the French PEG hub achieving an increase of 42% to 14.6 TWh traded (October 2019: 10.3 TWh). The German GASPOOL (+19%) and the Belgian ZTP hubs (+17%) reached a double-digit growth, reporting 17.5 TWh and 7 TWh respectively while the Dutch TTF also reported further growth of 7% with 55.3 TWh traded during the last month.
- On the Deriatives segment, the Spanish PVB hub showed a major increase of 50% in October with a volume of 1.1 TWh (October 2019: 0.7 TWh)
Environmentals
- The European emissions markets achieved further growth with a volume of 141 million tonnes of CO2 traded in October 2020, which marks an increase of 27% (October 2019: 111 million tonnes of CO2). The main growth has been generated by the Emissions Spot Market with an increase of 37% to 85 million tonnes of CO2. The secondary spot market achieved an increase of 209% with 7 million tonnes of CO2 traded (October 2019: 2 million tonnes of CO2).
Freight
- EEX Freight continued to report fantastic growth through October with an overall increase of 861% to 64,351 lots traded (October 2019: 6,695 lots). Freight Futures achieved an increase of 855% with 49,306 lots traded (October 2019: 5,165 lots) while Freight Options increased by 883%, achieving a volume of 15,045 lots (October 2019: 1,530 lots).
Agriculturals
- In October 2020, the Agricultural products of EEX increased by 7% to 4,926 contracts. The European dairy futures mainly contributed to this dynamic with an increase of 41% and 2,592 contracts traded (October 2019: 1,839 contracts).
EEX Group provides market platforms for energy and commodity products across the globe and provides access to a network of more than 650 trading participants. The group offers trading in power, natural gas, environmental products, freight, metal and agriculturals as well as subsequent clearing and registry services. EEX Group consists of European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and software company KB Tech. Clearing is provided by EEX Group’s clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 17 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group. More information: www.eex-group.com