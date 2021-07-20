EEX Expands Its Position As No.1 Trading Venue For Japanese Power Futures

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) continues to register strong market interest and growth in its Japanese Power Derivatives products. From January until June 2021, a volume of 3,519 GWh was traded in Japanese Power Future contracts. This is more than 5 times the volume traded in the last year since launch (May – December 2020: 587 GWh).
EEX has firmly established itself as the leading venue for Japan Power Futures trading, holding a 88% exchange market share between January and June 2021. The beginning of the year was characterized by high volatility which led to a trading volume of more than 1TWh in a single month (January 2021).
Steffen Köhler, EEX COO says: “I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the first six months of 2021. Having launched just over a year ago, the EEX has cemented itself as the goto venue for Japanese Power Derivatives, both domestically in Japan and internationally around the world. Throughout 2021, we have seen a marked increase in the number of players being active in this market and we expect the number of players to double by the end of the year. We’re very thankful for the trust being placed in EEX in the past months and are committed to further developing liquidity in this emerging market, working closely with our customers.”
Following the significant increase in liquidity in the Japanese Power Futures, EEX introduced a settlement window for these products on 21 June 2021. This settlement window ensures that the settlement prices reflect the market conditions towards the end of a trading day accurately, further increasing price transparency and liquidity on this new market.
