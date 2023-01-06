EEX discontinues Trading Of Wood Pellets cif NWE (Argus) Future And Several EEX Baltic Panamax Freight Futures

As of 16 January 2023, EEX will delist the following Wood Pellets cif NWE (Argus) Future and following EEX Baltic Panamax Freight Futures. The entry for Trade Registration for these products will no longer be possible from that day onwards.

Short Code Name FTIM EEX Wood Pellets cif NEW (Argus) Future P1AM EEX Baltic Panamax TA P1A Freight Future P1EM EEX Baltic Panamax TA P1E Freight Future P2AM EEX Baltic Panamax Far East P2A Freight Future P2EM EEX Baltic Panamax Far East P2E Freight Future P3AM EEX Baltic Panamax Pacific P3A Freight Future P3EM EEX Baltic Panamax Pacific P3E Freight Future

The above listed futures will be removed from the corresponding EEX Trade Registration Contract Specifications accordingly.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Operations by phone +49 341 2156 222 if you should have any further questions.