EEX discontinues Trading Of Wood Pellets cif NWE (Argus) Future And Several EEX Baltic Panamax Freight Futures

Date 06/01/2023

As of 16 January 2023, EEX will delist the following Wood Pellets cif NWE (Argus) Future and following EEX Baltic Panamax Freight Futures. The entry for Trade Registration for these products will no longer be possible from that day onwards.

 

Short CodeName
FTIM EEX Wood Pellets cif NEW (Argus) Future
P1AM EEX Baltic Panamax TA P1A Freight Future
P1EM EEX Baltic Panamax TA P1E Freight Future
P2AM EEX Baltic Panamax Far East P2A Freight Future
P2EM EEX Baltic Panamax Far East P2E Freight Future
P3AM EEX Baltic Panamax Pacific P3A Freight Future
P3EM EEX Baltic Panamax Pacific P3E Freight Future

 

The above listed futures will be removed from the corresponding EEX Trade Registration Contract Specifications accordingly.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Operations by phone +49 341 2156 222 if you should have any further questions.

Related Files
EEX Customer Information – EEX discontinues trading of Wood Pellets cif NWE (Argus) Future and several EEX Baltic Panamax Freight Futures PDF (114 KB)
