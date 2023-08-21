EEX Customer Information - Commission To Assess The Proposed Acquisition Of Nasdaq Power By EEX

The European Commission has come to the decision to assess the intended transaction between Nasdaq and EEX regarding the sale of Nasdaq’s European power trading and clearing business. Should you be interested in more information, you may find the announcement of the European Commission here.

EEX will fully cooperate with the European Commission to assist them to undertake the review.

EEX is committed to this transaction and strongly believe in the benefit for the overall energy wholesale market. Therefore, it is EEX's shared ambition to complete this transaction upon the receipt of regulatory approval. EEX will inform you as soon as it has further information.