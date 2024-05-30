EEX And ECC To Move Headquarters Into NEO Leipzig Building

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) and European Commodity Clearing (ECC) are to move their headquarters to the NEO Leipzig building, located in the city center of Leipzig. Following the necessary construction works, the companies are planning to move into the new premises in the second half of 2026.

Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX, says: “Our aim is to create a working environment that provides modern work settings for all our colleagues while also catering for our continuously expanding workforce. With the NEO Leipzig, we will have the opportunity to create an office space that fully meets the changing needs of our teams. It also allows us to stay in the heart of Leipzig, an important aspect for our local colleagues.”

Dr Tobias Paulun, CEO of ECC, adds: “We truly appreciate that the NEO Leipzig provides a perfect environment for our employees and, at the same time, due to their state-of-the-art concept, fulfils our expectation in terms of sustainability. The new premises will allow for a better collaboration of our colleagues on site.”

Alexandra Wagner, Asset Manager at EC Advisors in Leipzig, representing the landlord, says: “We are very proud that we were able to win EEX and ECC as additional long-term office users for the NEO Leipzig. These innovative companies are an ideal fit for the new office worlds that we are creating on large office floors in the NEO. At the same time, this rental is also confirmation of the owner's strategy of pursuing the highest ESG standards. With the takeover of office space by EEX and ECC, more than half of the property has already been allocated. The first office user is

scheduled to move in in the first quarter of 2025.”

EEX and ECC are expected to take the third floor of the main building at NEO Leipzig, in addition to the second and third floors of the adjacent “Bürgerhaus”.

The headquarters of EEX and its clearing house ECC has been in the Panorama Tower Leipzig since 2008. The two companies currently rent seven floors for close to 550 employees in Leipzig. The rental contract will expire at the end of 2027. EEX and ECC are part of EEX Group which employs more than 1,100 colleagues worldwide.