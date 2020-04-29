EDI Provides Free Access To End Of Day Canadian Bond Prices

The coronavirus crisis is a lifetime event and it is impacting the Canadian fixed income market.
Christian Bergeron, Head of Evaluated Pricing at Exchange Data International (EDI), says “The crisis has resulted in increased volatility and a lack of liquidity and price discovery in the Canadian bond market. EDI believes that they can do more to support the Canadian Financial Industry during these difficult times.”
EDI has maintained the highest standard of excellence and consistency by delivering high quality fixed income prices and analytics in a timely fashion during this crisis and will continue no matter how long it lasts.
“We know this is a critical time to have access to pricing data to help validate evaluations from third-party pricing vendors, including the ability to challenge evaluated prices for Canadian fixed income securities.” adds Christian Bergeron.
In these challenging times, EDI wants to provide free access to its end of day Evaluated Prices for over 20,000 Canadian Fixed Income Securities issued by Government, Provinces, Municipalities and Corporations on a daily basis, over the next 3 months.