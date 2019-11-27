EDI Launches Company Future Event Data Service In Partnership Qith Columba Systems Ltd.

Exchange Data International (EDI), a provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data is pleased to announce a partnership with Columba Systems, a leading independent provider of highly accurate international future financial events data to both sell-side and buy-side institutions.
With this partnership, clients will be able to access three different types of data – the dates and release times of Company Results, Company Meetings and the dates of upcoming Trade Shows and Investor Conferences, from company events worldwide.
“EDI is pleased to work with Columba Systems in order to provide their data offerings to its clients”, noted Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International. “With this partnership, EDI into the front office and the trading flow. We have seen increased interest in the datasets from our clients and we are happy to partner with Columba Systems.”
“We have known and worked with EDI for many years and this partnership is a logical and exciting step. Being able to offer the Columba Systems data to EDI’s clients and integrated with EDI data will have real benefits to clients”, noted Dean Ratcliffe, CEO of Columba Systems Limited
The data feed is delivered as a zipped package including the customized files. The delivery method and period will depend on client requirements, but the typical options include FTP put or fetch.