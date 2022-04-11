ECHOS Holding AG: BaFin Prohibits Mandatory Offer

In a notice dated 08. April 2022, BaFin prohibited the mandatory offer made by Astutia Venture Capital AG, Walzenhausen, Switzerland, to the shareholders of ECHOS Holding AG, Frankfurt am Main, as announced in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 23. February 2022.
This action was taken on the basis of section 15 (1) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs und Übernahmegesetz – WpÜG).
Astutia Venture Capital AG, Walzenhausen, Switzerland, did not submit any offer documents to BaFin that met the requirements of the WpÜG.
BaFin’s notice is immediately enforceable but not yet final and binding.