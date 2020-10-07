 Skip to main Content
ECB Publishes Summary Of Feedback On Public Consultation On Compounded €STR Rates

Date 07/10/2020

  • Consultation received 44 replies
  • Respondents supportive of publication of compounded €STR rates by the ECB

The public consultation launched by the ECB on the possible publication of backward-looking compounded rates received a significant number of replies coming from a broad range of market participants across different countries. The replies were supportive of the main parameters and elements of the envisaged methodology, and contained some suggestions, which the ECB will consider when finalising the methodology.

For more details, please refer to the summary.