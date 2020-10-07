ECB Appoints Wolfgang Proissl As Director General Communications - Wolfgang Proissl To Start On 1 January 2021

The Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) has appointed Wolfgang Proissl to the position of Director General Communications (DG-C) as of 1 January 2021.
Mr Proissl, 54, is currently Head of Communication and Chief Spokesperson at the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a position he has held since October 2012. He previously held positions at the Financial Times Deutschland as Chief Correspondent in Frankfurt, reporting on monetary policy and international finance, Bureau Chief in Brussels and Foreign Editor in Berlin. Prior to that, he was Paris economic correspondent for Die Zeit.
Mr Proissl holds a master’s degree in economics from Cologne University and a degree in economic and political journalism from the Cologne Journalism School. He participated in a one-year European post-graduate programme at the Centre de Formation des Journalistes (CFJ) in Paris. Furthermore, Mr Proissl took part in the World Fellows Programme at Yale University.
Mr Proissl will replace Christine Graeff, who left the ECB on 30 September 2020 to take up a position in the private sector. Until 31 December 2020, Thierry Bracke and Conny Lotze, Deputy Directors General Communications, will lead the Directorate General Communications.