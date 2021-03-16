EBS Collaborates With TORA To Provide Improved FX Liquidity For Multi-Asset Hedge Fund And Buy-Side Community

EBS, the leading global provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in foreign exchange markets, today announced a collaboration with TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced cloud-based, multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS), to link EBS Market and EBS Direct's FX liquidity with TORA's multi-asset platform.
Market participants will be able to connect directly to EBS via TORA, enabling them to view prices for all spot FX, forwards, swaps and NDFs traded on EBS Market and EBS Direct side-by-side, along with prices for CME Group FX futures and other asset classes on one platform.
"We are delighted to collaborate with TORA to provide our FX liquidity to new parts of the market, all on one system," said
"Gone are the days when traders need to switch between different systems, FX applications and providers," said
TORA OEMS has straightforward configuration functionality and on-the-ground support for fund trading activities. It is a global multi-asset, multi-region, order execution management system and portfolio management system that is compliant with MiFID II. The platform also provides advanced total cost analysis, reports, compliance management and has a broker-neutral pairs application.
EBS Direct is a relationship-based, quote-driven FX market. EBS Market is a matching engine with a central limit order book, pairing FX buy and sell orders.