EBA Updates Version 5.1 Of Its Filing Rules For Supervisory Reporting

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today an updated version of its 5.1 filing rules document for supervisory reporting. In particular, the update modifies rule 1.6 to simplify the use of the filing indicator by removing the option “empty filing” indicator. This updated rule must be followed for all the submissions and resubmissions as of 1 January 2023. In addition, the update modifies rule 3.6 to improve Consolidated/Individual information circulation and to allow for multiple consolidation levels for an entity. CON/IND is being moved from module name to reporting subjects. This change will apply as of 31 December 2022.