EBA Updates Phase 2 Of Its 3.0 Reporting Framework

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today the phase 2 of its reporting framework v3.0. The technical package supports the implementation of the reporting framework by providing standard specifications and includes the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies for v3.0.
In particular, the technical package covers reporting requirements on MREL/TLAC and MREL decisions and notifications on impracticability of contractual recognition of bail-in. In addition, this release includes error corrections to previous releases related to remuneration (High earners and benchmarking Report), G-SII indicators and asset encumbrance.
To facilitate navigation through the data dictionary, the DPM Query Tool has been updated to reflect the current release.