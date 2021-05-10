EBA Updates Phase 1 Of Its 3.1 Reporting Framework

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today the phase 1 of its reporting framework v3.1. The technical package supports the implementation of the reporting framework by providing standard specifications and includes the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies for v3.1.
In particular, the technical package covers the new reporting requirements for investment firms (ITS on investment firms reporting).
The DPM Query Tool has also been updated to reflect the current release.