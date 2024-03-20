EBA Updates List Of Institutions Involved In The 2024 Supervisory Benchmarking Exercise

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today an updated list of institutions, which have a reporting obligation for the purpose of the 2024 EU supervisory benchmarking exercise. The EBA will be conducting the 2024 benchmarking exercise on a sample of 110 institutions from 16 countries across the EU and the European Economic Area. The EBA runs this exercise leveraging on established data collection procedures and formats of regular supervisory reporting and assists Competent Authorities in assessing the quality of internal approaches used to calculate risk weighted exposure amounts.

Legal Basis

The benchmarking exercises are conducted in accordance with Article 78 of the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD), which mandates the Authority to produce a report to assist the competent authorities in assessing the quality of the internal approaches.

These annual exercises provide a regular supervisory tool based on benchmarks to support competent authorities' assessments of internal models and produce comparisons with EU peers.

They also increase the convergence of supervisory practices concerning the internal model's application in the regulatory framework.