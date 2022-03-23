EBA Updates List Of Institutions Involved In The 2022 Supervisory Benchmarking Exercise

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today an updated list of institutions, which have a reporting obligation for the purpose of the 2022 EU supervisory benchmarking exercise. The EBA will be conducting the 2022 benchmarking exercise on a sample of 115 banks from 16 countries across the EU and the European Economic Area. The EBA runs this exercise leveraging on established data collection procedures and formats of regular supervisory reporting and assists Competent Authorities in assessing the quality of internal approaches used to calculate risk weighted exposure amounts.