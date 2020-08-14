EBA Updates Its Work Programme For 2020 In Light Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its updated annual work programme for 2020 to reflect all the changes brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic to its activities.
The EBA work programme has been impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and its global spread since February 2020, resulting in contained delays mainly to allow banks to focus on and ensure continuity of their core operations, including support to their customers.
The updated work programme aims to alleviate the burden on banks and to limit to the minimum the interaction with the industry. For this reason, the EBA only launched new consultations which were considered critical, postponed the publication of final technical standards depending on their degree of finalisation and expected time of implementation, and put on hold data collections normally used for ad-hoc analyses.
For ease of comparison, all postponed activities have been highlighted in the updated work programme.