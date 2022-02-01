EBA Selects Marilin Pikaro To Become Director Of Its Innovation, Conduct And Consumers Department

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has selected Marilin Pikaro to become the Director of its Innovation, Conduct and Consumers Department. Ms Pikaro, an Estonian national, comes with a wealth of experience in both the public and private sector. She will take up her new role on 1 March 2022, and will be responsible for the EBA’s thematic and policy work on digital finance and information and communication technology (ICT) and security risks, consumer protection, and Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT). This appointment is part of the EBA’s changes to its internal organisation, which entered into force as of 1 June 2021, with the aim of fostering synergies, increasing focus, and developing staff.
Background
Marilin Pikaro is currently a special advisor to the European Commission. She has been Chief Compliance Officer and a member of the Executive team and Management Board at Luminor. Prior to that, she worked at Ernst&Young, and at the Estonian Criminal Police. Ms Pikaro holds a master’s degree in Government and Administration from Tallinn University and a postgraduate degree in Financial Strategy from the Said Business School at Oxford University.