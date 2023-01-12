BV_Trial Banner.gif
EBA Risk Dashboard Shows That Capital And Liquidity Ratios Remain Robust

Date 12/01/2023

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published its quarterly Risk Dashboard together with the results of the autumn edition of the Risk Assessment Questionnaire (RAQ).

 

  • Overall, banks maintain robust capital and liquidity ratios.
  • The average Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio declined slightly to 14.8% from 15% in the previous quarter on a fully loaded basis.
  • The average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) reached 162.5% (164.9% in Q2 2022) while the average Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) remained at 126.9%.
  • The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined slightly to just below 1.8%. However, banks’ asset quality expectations have further deteriorated, notably for SME and consumer finance.
  • Average return on equity (RoE) remains stable supported by increases in net interest income
  • Banks and analysts remain optimistic about profitability prospects.
  • EU Taxonomy used by banks engaged in green lending

 

Click here for full details.

