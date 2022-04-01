EBA Risk Dashboard Indicates Limited Direct Impact On EU Banks From The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine But Also Points To Clear Medium-Term Risks

- First-round risks stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine are not a fundamental threat to the stability of the EU banking system, but second-round effects may be more material
- EU bank capital and liquidity ratios remained strong
- Profitability stabilised at higher levels than in the pre-pandemic period
- Non-performing loan (NPL) ratios declined as asset quality continued to improve
- Cyber and information and communication technology (ICT) related risks remain high
The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its Risk Dashboard for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021. A special feature highlights the potential impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the EU/EEA banking sector. Based on the EBA’s initial assessment, direct exposures to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine are limited, but second-round effects may be more material from a financial stability perspective.
Click here for full details.