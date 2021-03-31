EBA Reviews Final Q&As Against Revised Legislation

The European Banking Authority (EBA) reviewed Q&As published in its Single Rulebook Q&A tool against the revised Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) and Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). The published Q&As were updated in line with the revised legal acts, and the outcome has been reflected in the Q&A tool. An overview of all the reviewed Q&As is available here.
The update of the Interactive Single Rulebook is underway and will be completed in the coming weeks.
The review covered Q&As published in relation to the aforementioned legal acts that address policy issues. Supervisory reporting related Q&As were not covered with the exception of questions related to the revised ITS on Supervisory Benchmarking.