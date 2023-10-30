BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

EBA Releases The Technical Package For Phase 3 Of Its 3.3 Reporting Framework

Date 30/10/2023

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published the technical package for phase 3 of version 3.3 of its reporting framework. This provides the standard specifications that include the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies to support the new reporting on Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB).

 

This technical package will be first used in the ad-hoc data collection for the banks under the QIS (Quantitative Impact Study) with reference date 31 December 2023, in line with the BoS decision EBA BS 2023 514. In the future, this technical package will also be used for the Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting concerning IRRBB, currently being adopted by the European Commission (Reporting framework v3.4).

The  DPM Query Tool has also been updated to reflect the current release. 

DOCUMENTS


LINKS

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg