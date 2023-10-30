EBA Releases The Technical Package For Phase 3 Of Its 3.3 Reporting Framework

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published the technical package for phase 3 of version 3.3 of its reporting framework. This provides the standard specifications that include the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies to support the new reporting on Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB).

This technical package will be first used in the ad-hoc data collection for the banks under the QIS (Quantitative Impact Study) with reference date 31 December 2023, in line with the BoS decision EBA BS 2023 514. In the future, this technical package will also be used for the Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting concerning IRRBB, currently being adopted by the European Commission (Reporting framework v3.4).

The DPM Query Tool has also been updated to reflect the current release.