EBA Releases The Technical Package For Phase 2 Of Its 3.3 Reporting Framework

Date 17/07/2023

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today the technical package for phase 2 of version 3.3 of its reporting framework. The technical package provides standard specifications and includes the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies for this phase of version 3.3.

 

Phase 2 of version 3.3 consists of the technical package supporting the supervisory benchmarking exercise 2024 (end-2023 data). The package includes the new market risk and IFRS9 templates, and other amendments to the Supervisory Benchmarking Portfolios framework, as specified in the amending Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) for the 2024 benchmarking exercise.

The  DPM Query Tool has also been updated to reflect the current release. 

