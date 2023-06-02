EBA Releases The Technical Package For Phase 1 Of Its 3.3 Reporting Framework

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today the technical package for phase 1 of version 3.3 of its reporting framework. The technical package provides standard specifications and includes the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies for this phase of version 3.3.

Version 3.3 phase 1 does not include any amendments to the EBA regulatory products (technical standards or guidelines) and only includes the technical package supporting:

the reporting by competent authorities to the EBA of information for intermediate EU parent undertakings (IPU) threshold monitoring,

a subset of Pillar 3 disclosure templates in preparation for the Pillar 3 Data hub project and

the ad hoc reporting of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data by large institutions with traded instruments fully based on the Pillar 3 disclosures ESG quantitative templates.

The DPM Query Tool has also been updated to reflect the current release.