The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its environmental statement in the context of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), highlighting its efforts to update and enhance the entire supervisory and prudential regulatory framework in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) domain. This will facilitate the transition of the banking and financial sector to a more sustainable economy and mitigate risks stemming from climate change and ESG factors.
EBA Reaffirms Its Commitment To Support Green Finance In View Of The UN Climate Change Conference
Date 03/11/2021