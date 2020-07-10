EBA Publishes Phase 2 Of Its Technical Package On Reporting Framework 2.10

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today a new release of the reporting framework 2.10, providing the technical tools and specifications for the implementation of EBA reporting requirements. The package includes the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) dictionary and XBRL taxonomies.
This package reflects the following reporting changes:
- The new EBA Guidelines on reporting and disclosure COVID-19 measures (published on 4 of June 2020 here), applicable since 30 June 2020;
- The updated ITS on Supervisory Benchmarking of internal models (published here), applicable from September/December 2020;
- Minor amendments to the DPM, validation rules and XBRL taxonomies for Resolution planning reporting as well as reporting on Funding Plans, applicable from December 2020.
The documents covering this technical package are available here and include the following:
- A set of XML files forming the XBRL taxonomy and a description of the architecture of the XBRL taxonomy;
- A DPM data dictionary database together with a DPM table layout and data point categorisation;
- A list of validation rules.
The EBA has also updated the DPM query tools.